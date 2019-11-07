Senior Center promotes health and fitness

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

Kathy Motsinger, director of the Johnson County Senior Center, has stated the center is not only a place to be with friends and enjoy the various activities and take fabulous trips but is also about encouraging health and fitness for seniors.

The monthly calendar indeed reveals activities focused around an active lifestyle. The senior center has arthritis classes, the silver sneakers, CPR training, and many more activities that promote healthy living.

On November 14, Motsinger will be taking steps to promote preventive health by partnering with High Country Imaging to conduct the Lifeline screenings from 9-3 at the Johnson County Senior Center. Lifeline screenings are essential methods of preventive health by checking the risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease, and osteoporosis.

The screenings are non-evasive and don’t require any fasting before the exam. Many seniors find the screenings helpful. LaDonna Snyder felt that the test leaves her with peace of mind that everything is going to be ok when she said, “It checks for cardiovascular disease, and that is important for everyone to know about.”

High Country Imaging will charge $120 for the exam, but Motsinger said that owner Paul Sajdak would donate 20 percent back to the senior center after all testing is completed.

High Country Imaging conducted the Lifeline screenings back in July to a great turnout and is hoping the same next week.

Sajdak sees the importance of the screenings,

especially to this population. “They can help save lives,” he said.

Vanessa Nelson from the senior center agrees with Sajdak, adding, “Already having a stroke, the screenings would have benefitted me beforehand. It could have saved me some health issues, and I would recommend to anyone to have this test done.”

High Country Imaging

has been in business since

2005 and provides Johnson County and surrounding areas with advanced capabilities to deliver high-quality portable x-rays and

EKG’s. The number one mobile imaging provider for Mountain City travels to many different facilities and homes within the region. Imaging testing such as ultrasounds,

MRI’s, and routine x-rays are also offered within the facility.

Sajdak founded High Country Imaging Center because the community needed to have access to affordable but effective diagnostic testing.

“I wanted to offer these life-saving screenings to

people who need them

the most, but can’t always afford the tests or travel to a location to have them done,” he said.