Senior athletes honored on Saturday

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The following Longhorn athletes were honored on Saturday for their contribution with parents present:



Cassidy Lakatos

Cassidy is the daughter of Katie Walsh and William Lakatos of Mountain City. She has been a cheerleader for two years and is also an outstanding softball player.



Rhiannon Icenhour

Rhiannon has been a cheerleader for one year but played on the girl’s basketball team for three seasons. She is the daughter of Billy and Jennifer Icenhour of Mountain City.



Abby Lipford

Abby is the daughter of Craig and Cheri Lipford of Mountain City. She played basketball for four years and was a member of last year’s basketball team’s record-setting.



Emmy Miller

Emmy wore many hats during her career as a Longhorn. She has been a cheerleader for two years, played basketball for four seasons, in addition to being an outstanding softball player who could play at the next level. She is the daughter of Erin Miller and Bronson Miller of Mountain City.



Sadie Stout

Sadie has played basketball for four seasons and was recently added to the 1000 point club. She played on last year’s record-setting basketball squad and could also take her talents to the next level. She is the daughter of Joey Stout and Chasity Hart of Doe Valley.



Clay Stanley

Clay played basketball for three seasons for the Longhorns. Coach Austin Atwood said Clay is the best practice player he has ever had and puts the team always before himself. He is the son of Tom and Becky Stanley of Butler.



Trevor Gentry

Trevor has been a member of the basketball team for four seasons. He is the son of Jerry and Kim Gentry of Doe. He is known for his all-out hustle and ability to change a game.



Clayton Cross

Clayton is the son of Wesley and Nikki Cross of Mountain City. He has played basketball for four seasons and dazzles the crowd with his athletic ability to run fast and jump high.



Ethan Bower

Ethan is the son of Jeannie Bower of Mountain City and the late Tom Bower. He played basketball for four seasons and is currently leading Northeast Tennessee in steals. Despite his 5’7 stature, he is one of the quickest players in the conference, and fans love watching him play.



Jackson Earnhardt

Jackson played high school basketball for four seasons, including three at Watauga High in Boone, N.C. He is currently averaging over 20 points per game and is fifth in Northeast Tennessee. Johnson County fans are happy that Jackson chose to become a Longhorn. He is the son of Nicole Triplett and James Earnhardt.

Each player was honored with a poster picture of themselves and a rose to present to their mothers by their coaches. We are super proud of our senior athletes.