Second-half woes haunt Lady Horns

JC’s Brookanna Hutchins (22) powers her way into the lane during Johnson County’s 23-58 loss to Elizabethton on January 4. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County girls’ basketball team took on the Lady Cyclones of Elizabethton High School Tuesday night in front of the home crowd of Johnson County.

The girls were struggling to win since the loss to the Lady Cyclones at Elizabethton right before the Christmas break.

Fans at Ray Shoun gymnasium fully supported the Lady Longhorns and were encouraged to compete against the opposing team.

The Lady Horns started out in good shape with only three points behind in the first quarter and looked good defensively.

However, the second quarter was a different story and couldn’t make much happen offensively. Some good shots were taken but missing the basket. On the other hand, the Lady Cyclones were shooting well and simply outplayed the Lady Horns with a 12-point lead going into halftime.

Longhorn fans were still hopeful the girls could get it together and play strong in the second half, but they got discouraged after a few times of not getting the ball down the court. By the end of the third quarter, the girls seemed to have given up, and

frustration was at an all-time high.

Kudos to Sierra Green, who didn’t hesitate to shoot some baskets when given a chance. She had five points for the night, followed by Desirae Robinson. Brookanna Hutchins always gives so much effort to the game and is very fierce as a post, but the Cyclone defense wasn’t letting much happen around her. Hutchins was able to get eight points for the night. Mackenzie Kelly, Peyton Gentry, and Aubree Glenn each added two for the night.

Coach Kechia Eller said about her team, “Elizabethton’s press wore us out. I also thought my girls resorted back to their old ways, play hard the first half, give up the second half.”