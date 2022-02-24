Season ends with no wins for young team

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

It wasn’t the ending Coach Kechia Eller had hoped for, but the Lady Longhorns could not take hold of the game Tuesday night at Daniel Boone High School during district playoffs.

Johnson County once again faced Chuckey Doak in the tournament’s elimination round. The Lady Horns played a close game at home against the Lady Knights, so the Longhorn fans were hopeful they might sneak in a big win for the team, but unfortunately, they could not get past the Chuckey Doak’s press. The Lady Knights just kept pounding the Lady Horns on defense, and it proved to be advantageous for the Greene County team. Johnson County had 43 turnovers for the night. Offensively the Lady Horns outshot Chuckey Doak, but the young team just could not make the needed baskets, nor could they overcome the defense of the Lady Knights.

In the first half of the game, the Lady Longhorns were trailing by one point in the first quarter, but Chuckey Doak got hot around the arc and added nine points on the scoreboard before halftime. Chuckey Doak kept firing the shots in the basket and gained momentum throughout the rest of the game. The Lady Knights won 44-25 and will advance to the semifinals, as Johnson County ends a rough basketball season with a 0-24 record. Eller was discouraged with how the season ended, “it just the same story different night, all season we’ve missed the easy shots, we haven’t rebounded, the turnovers hurt us.”

The Lady Longhorns is a young team, and with everyone returning, better things will happen for this team next year. They first need to believe in themselves and their own capabilities. They have shown they can get in there and play tough with other teams, but they must fight all four quarters.

Eller is looking ahead for next year as well.

“These girls are great, and they have shown a lot of resilience this past year,” she said. “We didn’t lose anyone this year, so we will get back soon to work on next season.” Eller closed by expressing pride for her girls, “you couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They will work hard and show they can be a competitive team next year.”

