Region 1-AA Boys Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 23
All the first round games below being at 7:00 pm.
Johnson County at either Chuckey-Doak or Greeneville
Unicoi County at either Greeneville or Chuckey-Doak
Grainger Co. or South Greene at Elizabethton
Grainger Co. or South Greene at Sullivan South
Semi-Finals
at Happy Valley High School,
Bayless Gymnasium
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Semifinals 6:00 pm.
Semifinals 7:45 pm.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Championship 7:00 pm.
Sub-State
Monday, Mar. 4, — 7:00
Region 1-AA champions play at home,
runner-up on the road