Region 1-AA Boys Tournament

Saturday, Feb. 23

All the first round games below being at 7:00 pm.

Johnson County at either Chuckey-Doak or Greeneville

Unicoi County at either Greeneville or Chuckey-Doak

Grainger Co. or South Greene at Elizabethton

Grainger Co. or South Greene at Sullivan South

Semi-Finals

at Happy Valley High School,

Bayless Gymnasium

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Semifinals 6:00 pm.

Semifinals 7:45 pm.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Championship 7:00 pm.

Sub-State

Monday, Mar. 4, — 7:00

Region 1-AA champions play at home,

runner-up on the road