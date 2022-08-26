Reece leads team to second place behind South Greene

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

The JCHS golf team was on the road again Monday as they traveled to North Greene, where they faced some of their toughest competition.

Coach Eric Crabtree saw what his team was made of when Johnson County’s young golfers competed against the Greene County teams; North Greene, West Greene, and South Greene. Seniors Dakota Holt, Graham Reece, and Peyton Pavusek keep improving on the golf course. Dakota Holt continues to shine for the Longhorns and is destined to be one of the top players in the conference. For the most part, golf takes both precision and accuracy, which Holt seemed to have Monday afternoon.

Graham Reece shot for 42, Holt was behind him with 44. Pavusek shot for 48, Grayson Holt scored 51, and Cameron Crowder ended with Kaiden Blevins shot for 56.

The Longhorns couldn’t catch up to South Greene, which placed first in the Monday afternoon competition with a score of 160, led by top player Kolbon Gregg with 38.

Johnson County went home with a 185 score, followed by West Greene with 193 and North Greene falling a bit behind with 220.

Crabtree was delighted with his players and felt

like his guys played a hard-fought game. “South Greene has a good team, but I was proud of how we played. Everyone improved and did well. The results show how hard they worked, and we all were pleased with the results.”

The veteran coach emphasizes to his team the importance of improvement and the betterment of the game. “Many players work hard to have that perfect score, but I believe it puts unnecessary stress on the players and takes the fun out of the game,” said Crabtree.

The philosophy seems to work as the small but powerful team stays strong and competitive with some of the top-notch golf programs in the area.

The Johnson County golf team travels to Rural Retreat on Tuesday and University High on Thursday. Hopefully, for all involved, the weather will hold out for the competition.