Rangers roll past Lady Longhorns

JC’s Emmy Miller (1) shoots from the paint in the Lady Longhorns 47-34 loss to Unaka Monday night. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Unaka 47, Johnson County 34

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The effort was, but the offense wasn’t at Stoney Creek on Monday. Johnson County played hard but couldn’t knock down shots in their 47-34 loss to the Lady Rangers.The Horns fell behind early, going down 7-0 before scoring on two free throws from Sadie Stout. Stout was the bright spot for the Horns scoring 21 points, seven less than Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey’s output that fired in 28. Stout worked her work for a couple of baskets and helped her team get back in the game, but they trailed 9-7 after one.

The Longhorns finally tied the game in the second quarter on a basket by Stout at nine all. She gave them their first lead of the game on a steal and layup at the 5:45 mark, but Ramsey and Macy Ensor erased the deficit with a bucket and long three. The game was tied at 18 all at halftime thanks to a long three-ball from Stout with 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

“The girls tired, but we just need some practice time and continuity,” said head coach Leon Tolley about his team. “It’s not their fault, but we can’t use that as an excuse. We have to learn from this game and get ready for the next one tomorrow night against Sullivan South.”

The third quarter proved to be a disaster for the Lady Longhorns because Unaka went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter. Ensor got it started with a bucket, and Ramsey topped it off with a three-point play to put the lead at double digits. They took their most significant lead of the game at 32-20 on a long three by Ramsey. Stout scored four points, and that way, all the Longhorns could muster in the quarter as they trailed 32-22 heading into the final frame.

The Longhorns got a basket by Peyton Gentry and one from Emmy Miller in the final frame, but it was too little too late. Ramsey kept hitting at long range, and Ensor would compliment her with a basket here and there that prevent the Horns from denting their advantage.Ramsey, a sophomore, hit for 28 points while Ensor added nine. Stout worked her tail off to get her 21 points, while Brookanna Hutchins came off the bench to provide four.

“Unaka’s head coach Kenneth Chambers said the game plan was geared to stop Stout and Miller.“We knew that Stout and Miller were their scorers,” he said. “We wanted to guard Stout and collapse on Miller when she got it inside. We’ve been in quarantine four times this year, so overall I have to be pleased with the way we played. Johnson County played hard, and they are well-coached.”

NOTE: Unaka game versus Unicoi County at home on Saturday is girls only. The junior varsity girls will play at 2:00, and the girl’s varsity will follow at 3:30.