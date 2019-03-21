Rangers edge Jr. High Horns

Tomahawk Sports

The always-classic matchup between Johnson County and Unaka continued with the Rangers pulling out a close 1-0 win. It was the first game of the year for the Lady Longhorns softball team and the first one as head coach for Haley Miller.

Amy Gunter had a big day at the plate with four hits. Maddie Jones and Kendyle Kleine added two hits apiece.

Autumn Lewis pitched five innings for the Longhorns allowing only one run and one base hit. Hannah Fritts pitched the final two innings and didn’t give up a single hit.

“I felt like we played well,” said Miller. “We would get runners on with two outs

but couldn’t get the timely hit we needed to push

across any runs. I was definitely pleased with our pitching, Lewis and Fritts and Gunter, Kleine and Jones

really hit the ball well.

We’ve not been out much so the hitting will come. Our kids played hard and never gave up.”