Quilts of Support

Submitted by

Sarah Ransom

Each year, the members of the Johnson County’s Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild spend time carefully piecing together a beautiful quilt. Once the quilt is completed they open up their applications for non-profit organizations to apply to receive this quilt. For 2021, UT/TSU Extension, and quite specifically, the 4-H piece to the organization was

the recipient of this masterpiece.

We are so excited to have received this 9-patch sampler quilt. The quilt is made up of a combination of 9-patch blocks with alternating blocks made from different Guild members. The blocks were made in 2020 and formed into a quilt in 2021. The alternating blocks have been hand and/or machine-sewn, machine and hand appliqued and embroidered. This is truly a one-of-a-kind quilt! Once the quilt was pieced together, Shirli Pollard, Guild member, quilted the quilt on her long-arm machine.

The quilt has a hanging sleeve for display purposes. Extension is working on plans to auction this off later in 2022 to raise money for the local 4-H Program. Check out our Facebook page @utextensionjohnsoncounty or our website www.johnson.tennessee.edu for more information or updates as we get the details worked out.

We are so appreciative of the hard work, support and love from the Tennessee Sunrise Quilt Guild for the 4-H program!