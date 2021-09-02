Quarantined and canceled

The JCHS football team spent the week in quarantine but is ready to play Thursday night at Chuckey Doak High School in Greeneville, Tennessee.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

It was the news no one wanted to hear. The first football game of the season was canceled due to positive COVID test results for some football players. It was a tough break for the Longhorns, who were ready to prove to everyone they had what it took to put the Hampton Bulldogs back in their cages.

Coach Don Kerley was ready for the football matchup, but as he puts it, “you can’t have a game without your offensive line.” The good news for Johnson County football fans is that the players have been cleared to play Thursday night against Chuckey Doak. Unlike Hampton, Thursday night’s game is a conference game. Chuckey Doak was obliterated against Knoxville Catholic in their season opener. They did get a solid win against Happy Valley, so it should be a game no one wants to miss.

The volleyball team also took a COVID quarantine hit last week. After coming off a week of solid volleyball action and ending the week with a championship win in the silver bracket finals of tournament play at Elizabethton High School, the girls went straight into quarantine. They were able to begin playing again on Monday night.

It should have been a match to help boost the team’s winning momentum, but unfortunately, it was a heartbreaking loss for the Lady Longhorns. The match can be explained by little practice and a week of quarantine. The volleyball team needs to bounce back quickly. The following two games will be some tough volleyball playtime as the Lady Horns take on Tennessee High and Volunteer High. The match between Johnson County and Volunteer High will be played on Atwood Court Thursday night.

The volleyball team’s varsity girls may have lost their match, but the JV team took home the win against KACHEA in two games. Coach Sarah Jennings was happy with the win but felt her girls could have played better but did enough for the win. However, Jennings will be working hard to get the best out of her girls before they face off with Tennessee High and Volunteer High this week.