Positivity and hard work to drive JCHS golf team

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Most fall high school teams are hurriedly practicing plays and making the final touches to their schedules. However, the golf team is ready for action and has already played their first match.On an unusually cool summer day on a golf course in Gate City, Virginia, the Johnson County High School golf team had their season opener against Gate City Blue Devils. Coach Eric Crabtree was proud of what he saw in his young team even though the Blue Devils captured the win against the Longhorns. The golf team has seen many changes throughout the past couple of years. In 2020, the season was canceled due to COVID-19, and according to Crabtree, last year’s season was not much better.

“Last year was tough, very few matches and very erratic, but we still got better and had fun throughout the season,” he said. “We made it to regionals, so it was all good.”

According to Crabtree, Graham Reece, and Dalton Holt, should provide the team with consistent leadership, but golf can be anybody’s game on any given day. The other players would agree with Crabtree’s outlook. The other teammates are Peyton Pavusek, Anthony Hall, Dalton Adams, Grayson Holt, and Cameron Crowder. Each player is crucial for the final score of a match. There is a lot to be said for the golf program. They are a team without a practice field. For practices, the players go to Emory and Henry College.

“We would love to have a local golf course where we could practice and have home matches, but it’s okay,” Crabtree said.

With so much stacked against this team, players remain committed to the game.

“Golf courses are open every day for kids to practice. It can be on a golf course or even in one’s backyard; kids have the opportunity to play as much or as little as they want.”