Playoff picture now crystal clear

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Johnson County still has a shot at sharing the

conference championship if they can win out but have

no chance at being the No. 1 seed like the past two

years.

Chuckey-Doak will claim the top seed despite how it does against West Greene in week 10. The Black Knights defeated Johnson County and Unicoi County to nail down the top spot based on head-to-head –play.

The Longhorns and Blue Devils will battle for the second seed and the right to host a first-round playoff game in their season finale.

Alcoa and Austin East have nailed down the No 1 and 2 spots in District 2-3A. Gatlinburg-Pittman and Kingston will play for the No. 3 seed in their final game of the season if Kingston can defeat Pigeon Forge on Friday.

The first round of the playoffs will begin on Friday, November 8, at 7 pm.

District 1 3A Standings

Con. Overall

Chuckey-Doak 4-0 5-4

Unicoi County 3-1 5-3

Johnson County 3-1 4-4

West Greene 2-2 4-4

Claiborne County 0-4 2-6

North Greene 0-4 2-7

Key Games remaining

November 1

Unicoi County at Johnson County

Chuckey-Doak at West Greene

District 2 3A Standings

Alcoa 5-0 7-1

Austin East 4-1 6-3

Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-1 7-1

Kingston 2-2 6-3

Pigeon Forge 1-3 1-7

Northview Academy 1-4 1-8

Scott County 0-5 3-6

Key League games remaining

October 25

Pigeon Forge at Kingston

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa

November 1

Northview Academy at Austin East

Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pitttman