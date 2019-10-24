Playoff picture now crystal clear

By Tim Chambers
SPORTS EDITOR
Johnson County still has a shot at sharing the
conference championship if they can win out but have
no chance at being the No. 1 seed like the past two
years.
Chuckey-Doak will claim the top seed despite how it does against West Greene in week 10. The Black Knights defeated Johnson County and Unicoi County to nail down the top spot based on head-to-head –play.
The Longhorns and Blue Devils will battle for the second seed and the right to host a first-round playoff game in their season finale.
Alcoa and Austin East have nailed down the No 1 and 2 spots in District 2-3A. Gatlinburg-Pittman and Kingston will play for the No. 3 seed in their final game of the season if Kingston can defeat Pigeon Forge on Friday.
The first round of the playoffs will begin on Friday, November 8, at 7 pm.
District 1 3A Standings
Con. Overall
Chuckey-Doak 4-0 5-4
Unicoi County 3-1 5-3
Johnson County 3-1 4-4
West Greene 2-2 4-4
Claiborne County 0-4 2-6
North Greene 0-4 2-7
Key Games remaining
November 1
Unicoi County at Johnson County
Chuckey-Doak at West Greene
District 2 3A Standings
Alcoa 5-0 7-1
Austin East 4-1 6-3
Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-1 7-1
Kingston 2-2 6-3
Pigeon Forge 1-3 1-7
Northview Academy 1-4 1-8
Scott County 0-5 3-6
Key League games remaining
October 25
Pigeon Forge at Kingston
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa
November 1
Northview Academy at Austin East
Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pitttman