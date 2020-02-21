Pioneers romp past Longhorns

JC’s Michael Oxentine (21) finishes a layup in Thursday night’s loss to University High. The Horns face Happy Valley in the District Tournament’s play-in-game Wednesday night at Sullivan East High School. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

JONESBOROUGH—Johnson County pulled off a huge upset back in December when they defeated David Crockett at home 64-62. The only thing upset on Friday night was the Pioneers who handed the Horns a 74-27 road trashing.

The Pioneers led 21-7 after the first quarter of play and was up 41-15 at the half. To make matters worse, Eric Dunbar hit three treys to start the third quarter that put Crockett up 50-15, and the clock ran continuously from there.

Lucas Phillips led the Longhorns with 9 points while Michael Oxentine added 7. No Johnson County player was able to reach double figures.

Mack Hensley scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Pioneers while Donta Hackler contributed 17 in a winning cause. Dunbar finished the game with 12 hitting four treys. It’s worth noting that the Longhorns played without key starters Clayton Cross, who is out with a separated shoulder for the rest of the season and Zack Parson broken toe who is expected to return.

The Horns have lost 19 consecutive games and must win the play in-game on Wednesday night in the first round of the District Tournament at Sullivan East or will see their season end. They will play Happy Valley on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Sullivan East High School in the first round of the District 1A tournament.