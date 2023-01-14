One of the understood facts about athletics is the potential for injury or medical emergency.
This was highlighted this past week on a national stage when Buffalo Bills’ defender Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. Emergency personnel responded immediately to the situation, providing aid to Hamlin.
Football stands out as a sport where injuries can be more severe and require immediate attention. One of the good things about football is many area schools have medical doctors at the games.
West Ridge Athletic Director Anthony Richardson said trainers are on site whenever the Wolves have an athletic event.
“At varsity football games, we have one doctor on the sidelines, sometimes more than one,” Richardson said. “We also have EMS and fire department personnel on site.”
As for the TSSAA’s influence on the situation, assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said the state organization does not have a medical-personnel requirement.
“The main reason is not every school in the state has access to a trainer,” Gillespie said. “We do highly recommend that medical personnel is present, but for some schools it is just not an option.”
That rings true for Happy Valley.
“We have a trainer who volunteers his time to cover our football games, but we don’t have one at our other sports,” Warriors’ Athletic Director Matt Estep said.
Gillespie pointed out all schools have one important requirement.
“Tennessee State law requires every public school to have an AED present on school grounds,” Gillespie said.
Also, the TSSAA works with the Tennessee Department of Health, Vanderbilt Sports Medicine, the National Federation of High Schools and others, in conjunction with the “Safe Stars Initiative.” And Gillespie said AED and CPR training is required for all coaches on an annual basis.
Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said administrators try to be prepared and learn from other situations. A good overall picture is painted when cooperation is figured into the Northeast Tennessee equation. Area schools get good marks in this area.