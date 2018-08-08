New kids on the block

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The key to having a successful sports program is when each team can share its athletes. Two seniors will take their talents from the baseball diamond to the football field in hopes of helping the team try and duplicate in 2018 what it did last season.

Weston Troop and Tyler Phillips are already making an impact on the team despite this being their first year in the program. Phillip and Troop are currently holding down two of the starting linebacker slots and each one brings a lot of athleticism to the table.

Neither player participated in high school football for three seasons yet it doesn’t seem to be a pressing issue.

Head coach Don Kerley is happy that the pair chose to play during their final campaign. His staff is currently molding them into good football players with a lot of extra fundamental drills and after practice workouts.

“We always love it when the good athletes decide to come out and play,” said Kerley. “You would prefer to get them early but we lost almost 20 seniors so getting them out will definitely help our depth. Both run well and are very athletic and each is willing to work extra and do what it takes to play. I think that both of them can help us. I’m expecting them to be on the field and contributing.”

Tyler said it was a no brainer when asked about why he chose to play. He wanted to be a part of it after watching how successful the team was in 2017.

“We saw how good they did last year plus I’ve always loved football but didn’t play,” said Phillips. “I feel like we can help them win. I believe they have some high expectations about what we can do because both of us are starting. I wanted to be out there when I saw them playing especially in the playoffs. This is my senior season so I wasn’t about to look back and not regret playing my final year.”

Troop’s step-brother Troy Arnold is the team’s starting quarterback. He wanted to wear the maroon and white during his final campaign.

“I didn’t come out here to sit and watch,” said Troop. “I came out here to play and help them win. I want to bring a high level of energy to our team plus the expectation to win. I’m hoping to help us achieve the success that they enjoyed last year. I want to be a good team

player.”

The duo will get their first varsity action on Thursday night August 16 when the team opens up on the road at Sullivan East. They all smiled when I asked them what it would be like.

“I’ve always dreamed about playing on Friday nights under the lights,” said Troop. “I want to help this program carry on that winning tradition they established last year. I want to do what they did and more in 2018.

Phillips added. “I have not got to do this before so I’m going to make every game count. I’m going all out and playing my hardest because I want it to

be another season they remember.”

The Longhorns will need a slew of good players to duplicate what they did in 2017. Phillips and Troop are the “new kids on the block” and their hoping to lead them back to the playoffs “step by step.”