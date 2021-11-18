New coaches see progress in JV program

JCHS Boys JV

Austin West

Caleb Pierce

Connor Gibson

Connor Pierce

Derek Baird

Eli Dickens

Graham Reece

Jace Stout

James Potter

Kyle Sluder

Luke Worlock

Skylar Lawson

JCHS Boys Freshmen

1 Luke Worlock

4 Connor Gibson

11 Eli Dickens

12 Derek Baird

15 Gunner Hutchins

22 Jace Stout

34 Kyle Sluder

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The basketball season

is finally here, and the

excitement is building for Johnson County’s beloved Longhorns. As many

prepare to watch the big

varsity games, others anticipate watching what the Junior Varsity (JV) team will do.

Although the JV teams do not always get recognition, they deserve a vital part of the team. The JV games allow players who are not ready for varsity, still be afforded playing time on the court.

The JV games help the player work on skills, drills, and plays that will allow the players to advance to the rank of varsity player.

The JV girls’ and boys’ teams will look a little

different this year. Eric Crabtree will be coaching the girls’ JV team while new coach Cody McClain will take over the duties of the JV boys.

Crabtree has coached

many sports at the high school level. He had coached head basketball coach Kechia Eller when she was in school.

Crabtree, for his part, is excited about his new coaching position. He sees a lot of potential in his team.

“The girls work hard every day, and they are a joy to be around,” he said. “It’s been a while since I have coached basketball, but it certainly has been fun getting back into it.”

Crabtree concluded, “we have the right team to win some games this year.”

The boys’ JV team has a new coach from Knoxville but has family ties within the region.

Cody McClain is from Hampton but went to school and later coached one year at King’s Academy in

Knoxville. McClain sees talent in his team but

also knows there’s a lot of work to do, “there’s a lot of young guys, but they work hard every day, and I see a

lot of potential.” McClain explained that work is

needed, but grasping the

full scope of areas for improvement will only come when facing other opponents. “I’m excited about the future of the Longhorn basketball. Coach Atwood is one of the biggest reasons I came here. It was to learn from him.”

The JV team’s first game will be an away game

against West Ridge on November 30.