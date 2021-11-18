New coaches see progress in JV program
JCHS Boys JV
Austin West
Caleb Pierce
Connor Gibson
Connor Pierce
Derek Baird
Eli Dickens
Graham Reece
Jace Stout
James Potter
Kyle Sluder
Luke Worlock
Skylar Lawson
JCHS Boys Freshmen
1 Luke Worlock
4 Connor Gibson
11 Eli Dickens
12 Derek Baird
15 Gunner Hutchins
22 Jace Stout
34 Kyle Sluder
By Beth Cox
Sports Writer
The basketball season
is finally here, and the
excitement is building for Johnson County’s beloved Longhorns. As many
prepare to watch the big
varsity games, others anticipate watching what the Junior Varsity (JV) team will do.
Although the JV teams do not always get recognition, they deserve a vital part of the team. The JV games allow players who are not ready for varsity, still be afforded playing time on the court.
The JV games help the player work on skills, drills, and plays that will allow the players to advance to the rank of varsity player.
The JV girls’ and boys’ teams will look a little
different this year. Eric Crabtree will be coaching the girls’ JV team while new coach Cody McClain will take over the duties of the JV boys.
Crabtree has coached
many sports at the high school level. He had coached head basketball coach Kechia Eller when she was in school.
Crabtree, for his part, is excited about his new coaching position. He sees a lot of potential in his team.
“The girls work hard every day, and they are a joy to be around,” he said. “It’s been a while since I have coached basketball, but it certainly has been fun getting back into it.”
Crabtree concluded, “we have the right team to win some games this year.”
The boys’ JV team has a new coach from Knoxville but has family ties within the region.
Cody McClain is from Hampton but went to school and later coached one year at King’s Academy in
Knoxville. McClain sees talent in his team but
also knows there’s a lot of work to do, “there’s a lot of young guys, but they work hard every day, and I see a
lot of potential.” McClain explained that work is
needed, but grasping the
full scope of areas for improvement will only come when facing other opponents. “I’m excited about the future of the Longhorn basketball. Coach Atwood is one of the biggest reasons I came here. It was to learn from him.”
The JV team’s first game will be an away game
against West Ridge on November 30.