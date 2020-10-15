Morefield make big impact in rookie season

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Injuries and COVID have dimmed Johnson County’s football season for the most part in 2020, but there is a bright spot. Senior Ryan Morefield is playing his first year of football ever, and he’s made most of his opportunity.Ryan has earned a starting position at middle linebacker and tight end. Recently he recorded 17 tackles in a game versus Hampton and has a 45-yard reception to his credit. Not too bad for a young man who had never played a down of football until this year.

“I didn’t want to be a bystander my senior year, so I decided to try football,” said Morefield. “It’s the best decision that I ever made. I wish I would have played all four years. I could have been much better at it.”

Morefield credits the coaching staff for getting him to where he is.

“I think they were surprised that I didn’t move about the game than what I did,” said Morefield. “They have been very patient with me. I try to be a leader on the team doing the things that I know-how. I believe that having a good attitude is part of being a good player. That’s what I try to be to the team.”

Morefield has been a welcome addition, according to head coach Don Kerley.



“You couldn’t ask for a kid to work any harder at the game,” said Kerley recently. “I sure do wish he had played all four years. He’s done a great job for us.”

Ryan credits his mom (Patricia Morefield), his grandmother Helen Gentry and Aunt (Tammy Caulkins) as being huge supporters.

“My mom hasn’t missed anyone of my games in 12 years, and my grandma is at all my home games,” said Morefield. “I know that my dad, the late Chris Morefield, would be proud of me if he were here to watch me.”

Fans that follow the Horns are proud of Ryan not only for his play on the field but also for how he conducts himself off the field.

“He’s strong in his faith and just a great all-around kid,” added Kerley. “You couldn’t ask for a better kid on your team.”