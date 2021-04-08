Monday night round-up

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Softball

Unicoi County 5

Johnson County 4

Just like in basketball, Caroline Podivin was a thorn in Johnson County’s side, going 3-for-3 with four RBI’s helping the Lady Blue Devils to a big Three Rivers Conference win. Hannah Shelton added two hits and Cami Peterson picked up the win on the mound with six strikeouts and no walks.Johnson County took a 2-0 lead on home runs in the first inning Hannah Fritts and Hailey Cox. Both players led the way with two hits apiece for the Horns.

Baseball

Sullivan South 12

Johnson County 2

South got a 2-for-3 effort from Marshall Buchanan, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to knock off Johnson County. The Rebels scored 11 times in the fourth inning to break the game wide open. Jackson Dean drove in two runs, and Eli Jennings had two hits from South. Dean also factored on the mound by tossing a two-hitter over five innings to record the win. Dakota went 1-for-2 and had an RBI to lead the Longhorns. Stacy Greer added the other hit that drove in a run.