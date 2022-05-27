Mixed emotions as track and tennis seasons end

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS track and field team participated in sectionals on May 11 at Science Hill High School. Coach Penny Gentry complimented her team and their efforts. “The track team has worked hard this year, and it has paid off. They are a great group of athletes.” Gentry said.

The results from the event showed how track and field have really taken off in Johnson County. Paiten Carroll set a new personal record and school record with the long jump of 13 feet and 5 and a half inches.

All around natural athlete Grinnan Walker finished 9th overall with a personal best of 38 feet and two inches in Shot Put. Walker also finished ninth overall after being in the finals. Senior Raven Turan finished eighth overall and set a personal best in the 400m.

Gentry just sees the program improving every year as more and more join the track and field team. Cynthia Furches set a personal record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 21.41. Drew Woerner finished second in his heat of 110 hurdles.

Longhorns Tennis

The JCHS tennis team played in a news conference this year and faced off

with some tough competition. Unfortunately, no players made it to the state level this year, but brothers Grinnan and Landell Walker made it to the district championship finals but lost to Unicoi. Unfortunately, double partners Hailey and Sarah Rider lost in district in semi-final action to South Greene, who made it all the way to state.

As Coach Zach Pittman has said about the team’s challenges this year, “being in a news conference with many teams was tough.”

The highlight, though, was beating Tennessee High.” Pittman explained due to the consolidation of the Sullivan County schools, the conference is more challenging. “We now play South Greene, North Greene, and West Greene along with Unicoi. Unicoi has players that have been involved in tennis for years.”

Pittman will try to get the middle school students on the tennis courts next year to help build the program and hopefully have players ready by the time they get to high school.

“I would really like to have students hitting at

least by the time they are in middle school,” Pittman said. “Hopefully, this will help us compete better in the future.”