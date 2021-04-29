Middle Softball Longhorns bounce back strong

Front Row L-R: Mimi Zaldivar, Chloe Sutherland, Sarah Worlock, Emma Dugger, Josie Grindstaff, Kayden Epperly, Lexi Mullins, Kaylee Roark, Josie Cox, Emily Orr.

Back Row L-R: Emily Brooks, Emma Eller, Maddie Bendon, Ivy Lakatos, Taylor Chapman, Abigail Ward, Myleigh Crowder, Kylah Henley, Alyssa McElyea. Coach Mark Humphery.

Not pictured: Izzy Thompson and Haley Miller. File photo by Joey Icenhour

JCMS 16, Hampton 1

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Middle School softball team needed a confidence boost after last week and got it with some big wins this week. They had two significant victories over Hampton and Cloudland, with the hits being spewed out like in Nashville. In a 16-1 win over the Dogs, Kylah Henley had four hits, and Alyssa McElyea and Emma Eller tallied three apiece to lead the win.Chipping in with one hit, each was Kaylee Roark, Ivy Lakatos, Kayden Epperly, Sarah Ward, and Taylor Chapman.

“We needed this to help us pick our heads up and realize we are a good team,” said Head Coach Hailey Miller. Kayden Epperly pitched a great game, striking out 13 out of 16 batters for the Bulldogs.”

The Lady Longhorns only allowed the Bulldogs to have four hits and only allowed them to score once.

“We stood strong at the plate with 15 solid hits,” said Miller. “Overall, this was a very successful game for us, Lady Longhorns. Defensively, we only had one error which is a great improvement from past games. I truly cannot complain about the effort given in this game.”

Junior Varsity Game

JCMS 9, Hampton 3

The Lady Longhorns played another great game. Emma Eller took the mound in this contest and did an outstanding job, especially for not pitching all season until now. She had six strikeouts out of 17 at-bats for the Bulldogs. The Lady Longhorns only allowed the Bulldogs to get one hit in this game and allowed them to score three runs.

Taylor Chapman and Sara Ward took turns behind the plate and did an outstanding job as well. Lexie Mullins had two hits while Emma Eller, Emily Orr, Josie Cox, and Emily Brooks banged out one apiece.