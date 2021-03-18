Middle School romps Blountville

JCMS Kaden Blevins (44) rounds third in the Longhorns 15-3 victory over Blountville. Photos by Joey Icenhour

JCMS 15, Blountville 3

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The middle school Longhorns notched another victory last week by knocking off Blountville 15-3. Carson Jennings came in to relief pitch to win with four strikeouts. Chris Reece had two hits and three RBI’s to lead the way. Caden Blevins Jennings, Jonathan Jennings and Kaleb Jennings each had a hit to aid the cause. The team is now 2-2 for the year.