Middle School Longhorns top Cloudland

JCs Carson Jennings (10) shoots from the corner. Jennings 4 points helped the Longhorns in their 28 – 24 win over Cloudland. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 28, Cloudland 24

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County and Cloudland continued their knack of playing close games on the Junior High hardwood. That was the case again on Thursday night inside of Sonny Smith Gymnasium. The Longhorns got a pair of stellar performances from Jace Stout and Kyle Sluder to win a hard-fought 28-24 contest over the Highlanders. Head coach Mark McClain was pleased with the win.

“You’re always pleased when you win at Cloudland because it such a hard place to play at,” said McClain. “Our kids played hard, and we to have not had the gym time that we’ve needed to become a good basketball team. But I’m pleased with our effort because we did come out ready to play.”

The two teams played dead even in the opening quarter as the score was 10-10 after one. Both teams had trouble scoring in the second quarter. The Horns could muster only five points but still held a slim 15-14 lead at the half. Things changed during the third quarter as Stout cut loose for six points and hit team led 24-16 as Cloudland was held to two points.

Johnson County used a basket by Sluder in the fourth quarter that pushed their lead to double digits. They held off the Highlanders down the stretch to get a big-league win. Stout led the Horns with nine points while Sluder added seven. Carson Jennings and Eli Dickens score four apiece. Juna Mejia and Gunner Hutchins tallied a basket each.