Middle School Longhorns get signature win

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

Every coach longs to get that signature win, and middle school head coach Sarah Swift Jennings got hers last week, but unfortunately, it was on a night that the high school played, and the Tomahawk was unable to be there. Her middle school Lady Longhorns defeated Colonial Heights by four points in a game where Mackenzie Kelly played lights out. She led the team in scoring with 15 and also had eight rebounds in their 32-27 upset overtime victory.

“We started slow turning the ball over in the first half and not being aggressive,” said Swift. “We came back out after halftime and got going. MacKenzie Kelly and Aubree Glenn both had big nights and played well. They were aggressive on offense, and both of them rebounded well too. Glenn collected five to go with her 10 points. The Longhorns also got some good hustle plays from Sierra Greene. It was a total team effort, said Swift, who agreed that it was their biggest win of the season over a very good basketball team.

“It just shows what they’re capable of doing if they come out ready to play.” Said Swift.

Coach Mark McClain’s boys continued their winning ways by knocking off Cloudland on Tuesday. McClain praised the overall play of guards Derrik Baird and James Potter along with his 6’1 post player Connor Simcox as being keys in the victory. “We jumped on them early, and that was the key said the Longhorns’ head coach. It was a good conference win for us.” It’s also worth noting that the high school boys and girls basketball team defeated Unaka last week by a score of 60-52.