The JCMS basketball team is off to a good start for the 2022-23 season.
The Longhorns are currently 3-2 after defeating Rogersville, Sullivan Central, and Happy Valley.
South Greene continues to be a source of contention for Johnson County, with the Rebels getting the first win on the middle school team. It seems most of the losses of this exceptional young team come from Greene County, with Chuckey Doak giving the Longhorns another loss, but what a nailbiter that was with Johnson County losing by one point when the Black Knights were able to get one last shot in at the buzzer.
It was heartbreaking for the Longhorns, but they are comforted in knowing another chance to gain a victory is right around the corner. Coach Mark McClain knows his team has all the tools to be successful.
The starting lineup for the middle school team is Carter Atwood, Eli Tester, Dylan Reece Graham Long, and Kyle Maple. Atwood is a strong leader on the team and the captain. He will lead his team to many successes throughout the season. Graham Long is effective under the net, as his advantage is also in his name. He has those long arms that can easily take the ball from any competitor. Tester is a natural athlete who has already demonstrated himself as a contributor in all areas of the game. Reece leads his team in defense.
“Dylan is probably our best ball-on-ball defender but has also made great strides on offense. Maple is right there with Dylan and Eli. He has what it takes if he continues to work hard.” Said McClain.
Others on the team include the quick Oliver Pritchard, Jacob Freunthal, a great defender, Isaiah Santiago, who continues to grow as an athlete, and the quick pesky guard that will indeed be an asset to his team, Rylee Henson.
McClain is happy to see how well the team is doing but feels they will continue to improve in all areas of the game, “I expect a lot more from my guys, and I expect many will see how well they improve over the next few weeks.”
They will be back in action Monday when they travel to West Greene to take on the Buffs.