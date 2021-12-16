Middle School Lady Horns turn in a busy week

Audrey Shaw taking the ball to the hoop Saturday at home against South Greene. Submitted photo

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Thursday night at JCMS, the Longhorns took on the Warriors from Rogersville Middle School. The last time these two teams met, Johnson County went away with a couple of big wins.

Thursday night, the girls got off to a rough start. The game seemed to be going in slow motion in many ways, except for the “never quit” Audrey Shaw. Many times, throughout the first quarter, she ran the ball down the court, going for the shot, but just could not get the points. The score was tied at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter RMS was stopped by the fierce defense of the Lady Longhorns.

There was just one problem, the Lady Horns could not capitalize on offense. They went into halftime with a one-point lead over the Lady Warriors. Going into the third quarter, Johnson County slowly gained momentum, and by the fourth quarter, they had pulled away from the Lady Warriors and ended with a nice 19-7 win.

Izzy Thompson was the lead scorer with five points. Coni Blankenship and Ella Icenhour with four each. Abby Dickens put up a nice three-pointer securing her name on the charts with three points. Audrey Shaw also contributed three points by spending some time at the foul line.

The Lady Horns quickly turned with more basketball action Saturday at home against South Greene. South Greene went away with the win, but Coach Ricky Shaw feels his team is “trending in the right directions,” Shaw added, “ We have to box out more and, of course, make the shots, but for the number of practices we’ve had, they have done a good job.” Izzy Thompson led in scoring with an impressive 17 points for the night.

The Lady Horns traveled to Happy Valley on Monday, followed by Sullivan Central at home on Thursday.

Johnson County is a strong team, but they will far exceed their expectations when they work together and take the ball to the basket. Thompson is a strong leader, and when she’s having a good night, the team has a good night. Audrey Shaw may not be significant in stature, but she definitely is in perseverance. When

she has the ball, she is determined to make something happen.

The Lady Horns will also be participating in the Christmas Tournament in Greeneville over Christmas break.