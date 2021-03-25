Middle school grabs first conference win  

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County has had a knack for having some strong junior high baseball teams, but the way they flexed their muscles on Monday was amazing. The Longhorns erupted for 16 runs in the third inning and rolled to a 23-3 win over the rebuilding Rangers.

Grayson Holt was the winning pitcher among a slew of them that tossed the baseball. Chris Reece swung the big stick by going 3-3 with three RBI’s. Carsen Jennings had two hits with three RBI’s. Caden Blevins, Holt, Jonathan Jennings, and Isaac Reece provided one apiece.

“It was good getting that first conference win under our belts,” said Head Coach Julian Crews. “They are in a rebuilding mode but are usually pretty good. I liked the way we came out ready to play.”

The Little Longhorns will play three times this week (weather permitting). You can catch all their game results in next week’s edition of The Tomahawk.