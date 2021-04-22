Middle school earns a pair of wins

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County Middle School continued its winning ways in baseball last week. The Horns pounded Unaka 20-0, then went to Fall Branch on Friday and prevailed 19-0. Kayden Blevins earned the win on the mound in the first game by tossing a two-hitter with eight strikeouts. Blevins, Isaac Lewis, and Hunter Paisley had two hits apiece for the Horns. Carson Jennings and Jonathan Jennings went 1-for-1.

In their win over Fall Branch, Carson Jennings tossed a two-hitter to earn the win and went 2-for-2 with three walks and four RBIs. Blevins was 2-for-2, as was Lewis. Chris Reece went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Ethan Smith, Hunter Paisley, and Landon Greene had one hit each.