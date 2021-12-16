Middle School Boys’ enjoy winning streak

Juan Mejia went for two against South Greene at home in what would be an intense game, but the Longhorns gained the

38-37 win at home.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Middle School boys’ basketball team was on fire last week at home against two worthy opponents. Tuesday night, the boys met up again with Rogersville Middle School. Once again, the Longhorns outplayed the Warriors for an impressive 38-7 blowout. Coach Mark McClain said of his team, “we came out aggressive on defense against Rogersville and took an early lead.”

McClain explained that the powerful Longhorn defense was too much for the Warriors and gave Johnson County some easy buckets. The Longhorns were firing on all cylinders, and it was simply overwhelming for Rogersville.

It was a nice conference win for Johnson County. McClain was proud of how hard his boys worked for the win, and even when they were ahead by a substantial amount, they continued to play hard.

Carson Jennings and Carter Atwood scored 12 points each, followed by Juan Mejia with seven and Joe Church with six.

Hunter Paisley added one with a nice foul shot.

Saturday at JCMS, the intensity was high when the Longhorns battled the South Greene Rebels. Both teams were tied for second place before they stepped on the court to play. South Greene came out strong against Johnson County. It seemed after the first half, the game was going to go to South Greene. However, the Longhorns had other ideas. McClain must have been pretty motivating in the locker room during the half because his guys came out firing for the second half. Of course, so did

the Rebels, but the Longhorns caught up to them, and it came down to the last few plays of the game. The Longhorns wanted the win and gave all they had for it. They successfully got that final shot and beat the Warriors in a real nail-biter, but it was the sweet sound of victory for the talented players. The final score was 38-37. McClain gives a lot of credit to Joseph Church.

“Joe Joe played his best game of the year so far; we probably would not have won without him,” he said.

He gave praise to Carter Atwood, who came out shooting which contributed nicely to shrinking the deficit for the Longhorns. Juan Mejia, Hunter Paisley also helped seal the deal. McClain adds, “their efforts were phenomenal.”

McClain was so proud of not only his team but the support they receive from Longhorn fans and the students of JCMS, “It’s a great atmosphere to play in. Thank you to everyone for their support.”