McClain family to coach the Longhorns

Adam, Mark, and Cody love the opportunity to coach and teach for Johnson County. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The McClain family of Hampton has always been a tight-knit group who loves sports.

Mark, Cody, and Adam McClain come from a long line of athletes who excelled in their chosen sport. Mark attended college at Tusculum on a basketball scholarship. Cody finished his basketball scholarship at Johnson University, while Adam was a standout player for the University of the Cumberlands football team. These men, who were once the nemesis of the Longhorn Nation, are now educators and coaches for Johnson County and bring both experience and knowledge to the athletic program.

Mark is the uncle to Adam and Cody, who are brothers; he is the PE teacher at JCMS and boys’ basketball coach. He has been coaching for 16 years. The Hampton native has done a great job with the middle school basketball program. He knows the importance of working hard but understands it is important to build up strong young men. His team came in second in the conference this year. Mark is grateful for the opportunity to be on the hill with his nephews, “we have always been a close family. It’s a cool thing for me to watch Cody and Adam grow up, go to college, and come back, and we get to coach together. I never envisioned anything like this.”

Cody began his coaching career three years ago at King’s Academy in Knoxville.

Last year he coached at Hampton Middle School, and this year he is the assistant coach for the boys’ high school basketball team.

As far as coaching and teaching special education on the hill, Cody explains, “I love doing my favorite thing in the world with my family. It makes it the best job in the world. I am very thankful for everyone involved that allowed it to happen. This is my home now, and I am forever grateful for what I have been given.”

Adam is new to teaching and coaching. He started as Mark’s assistant coach

this year but will help with high school football next year.

He teaches criminal justice at the high school. He is excited about the future at JCHS, “This year with the Longhorns has been a great experience, especially with Cody and Mark on the hill together. I’m so thankful to the Longhorn community

for the opportunity to coach and be a part of the program. I look forward to teaming

up together for years to come.”

The McClain men have proven themselves on and off the playing field. Adam holds the record for a

single game, football season, and Hampton’s rushing yards. Cody helped get his team to the state tournament in basketball on several

occasions. Mark has proven he is one of the best coaches around the area. However, the best attribute of

these men is not athletic

skill, but their character. They are humble, appreciative men who strive to teach the sport they love in a way that helps encourage a player to reach optimal success. The Longhorn Nation is excited to see what all the McClain men can accomplish on the hill as part of the football and basketball coaching program.

