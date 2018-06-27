Major IHRA event hopes to attract local racers

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

A major racing event will return to Wilkes County, N.C. this weekend with the International Hot Rod Association looking to attract bracket racers throughout East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia. The IHRA Summit Sportsman Spectacular will host a double-race weekend this Friday through Sunday at Wilkesboro Dragway. The drag racing event features huge payouts with $10,000-to-win Saturday and $5,000-to-win on Sunday.

IHRA Ironman trophies and large championship checks will be presented to event champions on Saturday and Sunday. Bristol Motor Speedway founder Larry Carrier founded the IHRA in 1970. The organization has been based in West Palm Beach, Fla., since 2013.The IHRA Summit Sportsman Spectacular was created to produce a fun double-race weekend with increased purses that are affordable for grassroots, bracket-racing competitors who support their local tracks each week.

On-site entry fees are $150 for Moser Engineering Saturday with a $10,000-to-win payout, $2,000 for the runner-up, $1,000 for the semifinals, and $100 per round starting with Round 3 winners. For Sunday, entry fees are $100) with a $5,000-to-win payout, $1,000 for the runner-up, $500 for the semifinals and $100 per round starting with Round 3 winners.

In addition, the Summit Sportsman Spectacular events feature a set of unique bonus opportunities for all current IHRA Summit SuperSeries racers. There are cash bonuses for the Summit SuperSeries member that goes the furthest in eliminations or wins the event.The national contingency program is also available for all IHRA members who advance to the final two rounds each day. As part of its contingency program, Summit Racing Equipment will now pay for the win, runner-up and semifinal positions.

The Friday program in-cludes a test and tune, racer appreciation cookout, and a golf cart race. The race weekend features prizes awarded to the best losing package of first through third rounds. Runner-up finishers will receive prestigious medals as part of their prize package. Each race is set up where Box cars (those with an elec-tronic delay box) will race other Box cars and No Box cars (those without the delay box) are matched up with each other until there are no other No Box cars left. The final No Box racer wins a $1,000 bonus Saturday and a $500 bonus Sunday.

In addition to keep things fair, dragsters are lined up with other dragsters and door cars race other door cars through the early rounds.

All valid competition licenses and chassis certifications will be honored at the Summit Sportsman Spectacular events regardless of sanction. All drivers running 0-6.39 in the 1/8-mile must have an IHRA, NHRA or accepted competition license. A valid chassis certification is required for vehicles running 6.00 or quicker. Chassis certifications and license renewals will be available on site. Competitors obtaining an IHRA license for the first time are encouraged to complete the licensing process through the IHRA membership department prior to the event to ensure all documents are acceptable.

To become a member of the IHRA, you can email membership@ihra.com or call 561-337-3015.