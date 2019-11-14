Longhorns’ trio making Johnson County proud

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

When you have an undefeated football team in 2017 and a sub-state basketball team the following year, you find a lot of special athletes in the mix. That was the case with Johnson County.

The Longhorns might not be significant in school size, yet they are well represented within the college ranks in three sports.

Blake Atwood, Nathan Arnold, and Shane Greer chose the route of basketball, football, and baseball to pursue at the next level. And they are representing their school well both on and off the playing fields and court.

Atwood played his first two college basketball games this past week and found himself summoned to duty. His team went 2-0 while opening play against UVA Wise and Carson Newman in games played at Lees McCrae University.

Atwood played 12 minutes in their 84-74 win over UVA Wise and scored six points. He was 2-of-4 from the field, and both were 3-pointers from long range.

He increased his playing time to 16 minutes against the Eagles scoring seven points on 2-of-3 shooting, including a trey and 2-fo-3 from the foul line.

Atwood will play at home against Shorter College on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Nathan Arnold is a quarterback for the University of the Cumberland’s football team. They are currently 9-0 and will try to run the table on Saturday against unbeaten Lindsey Wilson College, who is also undefeated at 9-0.

Arnold has played in two games, completing 2-of-4 passes for 45 yards. His longest completion was 28 yards, and he’s rushed the ball one time for seven yards.

His team will play at home in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday at 1:30 PM.

Shane Greer is awaiting the baseball season to begin that will kickoff for Milligan in early spring. Greer was a standout wide receiver on the 2017 squad that went 10-0 along with Arnold.

He ended his career with over 2100 yards in receiving but also was an All-Conference baseball player when he led the team in hitting his senior season. He is an outfielder for the Buffaloes.

We look forward to following their careers. Arnold is a redshirt freshman, and Atwood is a true freshman. Greer is entering his sophomore campaign.