Longhorns treat fans to homecoming victory

The Jr. Horns Cheerleaders joined the JCHS Cheer Team Friday night at the Longhorns Homecoming game.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Johnson County Football team approached Coach Harold Arnold Field on a mission to prove they were a much stronger and better team than what showed up last week against Volunteer High School.

The crowd was up on their feet, excited to see the Longhorns beat the Claiborne County Bulldogs. Both teams were hungry for the win, knowing whoever won would be heading to the playoffs. Claiborne County is 0-3 in the conference, where the Longhorns were 1-2 going into Friday night’s game.

The first half started strong for the Longhorns, with 3:07 left on the clock. Quarterback Connor Simcox threw a 65-yard pass to Nate Rice for the first touchdown of the night. Claiborne County returned the favor to Johnson County with 2:13 on the clock Josh Bolton ran 56 yards for their first touchdown. With seconds on the clock, Simcox threw a 31-yard pass to Grinnan Walker to complete the second touchdown of the night, but the guys weren’t done yet.

Simcox would again get the ball to Walker for the two-point conversion, which put the Longhorns in the lead going into the second quarter. Landon Wilson would run the ball right in for another touchdown for the Bulldogs in the second quarter. With Bolton kicking the extra point, the Longhorns and the Bulldogs went to halftime with a tied ballgame.

Simcox got the ball to

Corie Neely in the third

quarter, who ran for the three-yard touchdown. Julianna Lisi then added the

extra point with a solid field goal kick (21-14). The Bulldogs again got another touchdown

late in the third quarter,

which brought the game to 20-21 going into the fourth quarter.

The Longhorn Nation wanted so badly to see the fourth quarter go by at a lightning pace, but it went

at a tortoise speed, as the

Bulldogs got another touchdown right into the fourth quarter (26-21). The fans

were getting nervous as everyone watched with great anticipation of which direction this game would go.

Penalties rained down on both teams at the worst possible time and would be

a contributing factor to the outcome at the end of the game.

As the time in the fourth quarter was quickly coming to an end, disappointment seemed to be on everyone’s mind except Simcox. He

had a few more plays he needed to make. He would throw another great pass to Rice, who would get the last touchdown of the night along with a two-point conversion play. Simcox had 12 rushing yards and 162 passing

yards. Nate Rice received 135 passing yards to finish the night.

Simcox had a great night, and as Coach Don Kerley expressed early in the season, Simcox can perform well if the offensive line can keep the defense away from him. The Bulldogs and rarely got to Simcox.

Evan Dollar had nine tackles for the night, including a recovered fumble. Griannan Walker also got nine tackles for the night.

Trevor Henson was the one who was all over the Bulldogs. He got 16

tackles, followed by Ethan Icenhour with 11.

Corie Neely and Nate Rice each had 8 and 7, respectively. Kyle Sluder, Aiden Sluder, and Shawn Perkins also got a little piece of the tackling action.

The final score of the night was 29-26.

The Longhorns will be traveling to Happy Valley Friday night.