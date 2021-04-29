Longhorns tame the Sullivan Central Cougars

The Longhorns’ celebrate after Matt Mowery’s fourth inning homer in Johnson County’s win over the Cougars. Mowery ended the evening with 3 hits. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

Johnson County 15, Sullivan Central 5

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Sullivan Central got a huge dose of Asa “Big Lou” Lewis on Monday as Johnson County celebrated senior day with a 15-5 win over the Cougars Lewis pitched a whale-of-a-game after belting out five hits in their big conference win that keeps them in fifth place.

The southpaw Lewis gathered two doubles and three singles on the day. He drove in a whopping five runs to help his cause on the mound, which was one out from throwing a complete game. Matt Mowery came on to get the final out. Lewis recorded five strikeouts and allowed just seven hits while earning the win.

After Central had scored in their first at-bat, the Longhorns bounced back to take the lead in their first turn at the plate. Matt Mowery plated Lewis and Jackson Earnhardt safely with a solid single for a 2-1 lead. The Longhorns went in front to stay in the third inning. Dakota Holt singled and scored on a double by Lewis. The Horns added the icing on the cake by putting five more on the board in the sixth inning.

The Longhorns ended the day with 19 hits as every starter had at least one.Mowery complimented Lewis with three, Ethan Icenhour, Graham Reece, and Dakota Holt finished with two apiece, Peyton Pavusek had a base hit and played a strong game at shortstop. Seth Conder had a base hit and drove in a run.Bowers had three hits in three trips to the plate for the Cougars. Mowery had a home run in the fourth inning for Johnson County, who will play East in Blountville on Tuesday.

Johnson County is now 3-8 in league play and 8-12 overall. It was career win No. 333 for Head Coach Pete Pavusek.