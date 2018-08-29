Longhorns take down North

JC’s Kaylee Wittenberg does a good job as a setter to keep the ball alive against North. Wittenberg played well in their straight sets victory.

JC’s Emily Garr goes high to spike a shot versus Sullivan South. The Horns played well but they fell in straight sets. Photos by Tim Chambers.





By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

Johnson County earned another victory on the volleyball court by taking down Sullivan North on Monday in straight sets. The Lady Longhorns prevailed (25-18, 25-21, and 25-19) inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium. The Longhorns played well throughout the match getting some strong play around the net from Renie Morrow and Taylor Parsons. Each had a pair of kills early that set the stage for some dominant net play.

“Renie and a big game on the front line and so did Taylor,” said JCHS Head Coach Donna Poteet. “They really hit the ball well around the net and made some big shots. Taylor Cox had some big plays too and played well in the middle. Natalie Winters was all over the floor as usual and her we feed off her hustle and hard play.”

Winters came up with six digs in the second match and three came at critical points in the set. North got within two but the Horns were able to score three straight points that allowed them to hold off the Golden Raiders for the victory.

“We had so many players step up and play well,” said Poteet. “Bella Miller did a great job on the back line and Margaret Morrow hit it well and so did Emily Garr. I was also pleased with the play of our setter Kaylee Wittenberg. It was a good win for us and everyone contributed.”

Longhorns lose to South

The Lady Longhorns put up a good effort against state powerhouse Sullivan South but fell in straight sets. The Lady Rebels won by scores of (25-13, 25-14 and 25-20). The Lady Longhorns couldn’t match South’s offense in the first two sets but took them down to the wire in the final one. Johnson County jumped on top 4-0 and led 7-1 at one point. Renie Morrow served up a pair of aces while Taylor Cox and Taylor Parsons were able to knock down a couple of shots at the net.

South finally bounced back to take a 16-14 advantage but the Lady Horns would not quit. Sydney Souder had a nice kill that sparked a comeback followed by a remarkable save from Natalie Winters that led to a spike by Abby Cornett.

The Longhorns tied the match at 20-20 only to see South score the final five points. The junior varsity took down South 33-31 in their first set but lost the final two sets by scores of 19-25 and 7-15. Hannah Brooks, Olivia Dixon, and Rhiannon Icenhour played well in their mammoth first match win. Sydney Souder, Abby Cornett and Maddi Edington also played outstanding in all the sets.”