Longhorns sweep Happy Valley

Longhorns’ Jackson Earnhardt is tagged out at home. Earnhardt helped get Johnson County offense started with a single on his first at bat. Photos by Joey Icenhour.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Falling behind 4-0 in the first inning often signifies a lousy outcome but not for Johnson County on Thursday. The Longhorns answered with nine runs in the bottom half and then scored a 13-7 win over the Warriors in a Three Rivers Conference game played on Hardee’s Field.The Warriors took advantage of several walks to score their runs in the first. Will Little doubled to lead off the game, followed by six free passes that led to four runs.

Johnson County got things started in their first at-bat. Asa Lewis and Jackson Earnhardt both singled. Also collecting base hits were Seth Condor and Stacy Greer, who drove in a pair of runs. Dalton Brown and Dakota Holt added base hits that helped put nine runs on the Horns’ board and a 9-4 advantage. Holt ended the day in heroic fashion, coming on in relief to get the win allowing seven hits while striking out three.

Johnson County 13 (second game)

Happy Valley 7

Same song, the second verse in the second game of the doubleheader. Dakota Holt was in Bulldog mode as he came back to pitch the win in the second game with two innings of relief from Stacy Reece. Holt painted a masterpiece on the mound for Johnson County, working out of two jams while picking up the win. Johnson County was the visitors in this game because their previous game at Happy Valley was rained out. They scored the first four runs of the game and never relinquished it

The Longhorns had 12 hits in the game. Matt Mowery picked up three; Seth Condor, Dalton Brown, and Stacy Greer all added two apiece. Chausse and Will Little had three hits apiece for Happy Valley. Peyton Pavusek scored twice for the Longhorns, while Graham Reece made a pair of good defensive plays at second base.

“It was a good day for us on Thursday,” said Pavusek. “It was good to get two conference wins because our kids really battled.”

Lakeview Academy 5

Johnson County 2

Johnson County made the long trip to Hamblen County on Friday to private battle school Lakeview Academy. They fell behind 2-0 after the first inning and never recovered.Asa Lewis pitched well in defeat for the Longhorns. He allowed nine hits over fir innings and fanned three.The Longhorns collected six hits in the game, with Asa Lewis and Jackson Earnhardt having two apiece. Matt Mowery and Dakota Holt had one each.

“I felt like we could have won had we been playing at home,” said Pavusek. “They are a very good team, but we played well and tried to battle back. I’ve been pleased with the way that we have played over the past three games.”