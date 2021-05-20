Longhorns survive Sullivan East 5-3

JC’s Jenna Horner (4) throws one in from the outfield after catching a fly ball for the out in the Longhorns’ 5-3 win over Sullivan East. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

ELIZABETHTON—The Longhorns were on life support after losing to Elizabethton in the second round of the District 1-AA Softball Tournament but found a way to survive against a very good Sullivan East team and forced an elimination game with host Elizabethton by the Lady Patriots 5-3.

Johnson County showed its good offensive skills by scoring two in the first, one in the second, fifth, and seventh innings to advance. Hailey Cox singled and scored in the first, and Mattie Jones also reached and safely and scored. The hit everyone is still talking about was the home run that Emmy Miller hit in the seventh inning that cleared the street, Jason Witten Way, that gave the Horns a two-run cushion.

Her senior sidekick Maddi Edington led the way by swatting out three base hits. Hailey Cox had a double and triple just missing a home run over the centerfield fence that hit its top. Cassidy Lakatos added two singles and an RBI. Katie Botts drove in two of East’s run with a single

in the first. Jillian Shackelford scored in the first and drove in a run with a single in the fifth. Cayden Bawgus also singled and scored a run that finished the year at 18-17.

JCHS 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 -5

Sullivan E. 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 -3

Johnson County

Hannah Fritts

Emmy Miller

Sullivan East

Hannah Scott

Jillian Shackelford (6th)

Littleford

W

Hannah Fritts

L

Hannah Scott