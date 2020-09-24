Longhorns stampede over Buffaloes

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County’s goal of hosting a first-round playoff game is still alive after blasting West Greene on Friday night inside Paul McEwen Stadium by a final score of 34-13. The Horns dominated play from start to finish and put the game away in the third quarter. Sophomore sensation Dalton Brown rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way. Running Back Stacy Greer added 101 yards behind Johnson County’s offensive line that played their best game of the season. The duo running tandem of Dalton Brown and Stacy Greer combined to rush for 255 yards and four touchdowns while leading the way. Senior defensive back Tyler Wilson sparked the defense with ten tackles and broke up seven passes. Head coach Don Kerley was pleased with their overall performance.

“I thought out kids played hard against a team who looked really good against South Greene last week,” said Kerley. “We had several kids step up and play well, and so did our offensive line.”

The Buffaloes had taken South Greene down to the wire before losing last week, so the Horns had expected a knockdown and dragged out type of game only it never developed.Johnson County got on the board in the first quarter, marching 68 yards in 9 plays on their first possession. Brown topped it off with a 3-yard run then threw to Javier Buenfil for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 7:51 remaining in the first quarter.

West Greene threatened only two times to score in the first half but missed field goal attempts of 49 and 40 yards. Johnson County’s next score was set up by Stacy Greer’s 63 yards run down to the seven-yard line. Brown took it in from there to make it 16-0 after his conversion run with 5:43 remaining in the half.

“I didn’t think they would catch me, but they did so give them credit,” said Greer. “I’m just glad we scored on the next play.”

They did when Brown took it in untouched behind a nice hole provided by Connor McNutt and Big John Stout in the offensive line. Brown was finished with his heroics. On his first carry in the second half, he got a great block from Ricky Fenner that allowed him to run for a 77-yard touchdown to make the score 22-0. He would add another 3-yard touchdown run later in the period to put the game away.

Johnson County’s other score came on a perfect 25-yard pass from freshman quarterback Connor Simcox to Aiden Walker. The TD pass was the first on the season for Simcox, who completed the Horns only two passes in the game.The Horns had several players step up big in the win. Brown ended the night with four touchdowns and 154 yards rushing on ten carries. Greer added 100 yards rushing on ten carries. Corie Neely ran for 50 yards on seven attempts, with most of them coming on their first scoring drive. None proved to be better than the defensive one provided by Tyler Wilson. He broke up seven passes and added ten tackles, which brought him praise for head coach Don Kerley.

“I thought that Tyler played his best game,’ said Kerley. “He, Corie Neely and Ryan Morefield all had big games. Our offensive line played well too in a game that we had to have. This was one we had to win, and the kids went out there and got it. They all played hard.”

Morefield added seven tackles and kept quarterback sensation Allen Vaughn bottled up the entire night. Vaughn ran for 26 yards on 13 carries after going for nearly 100 against South Greene the week before. The Buffaloes could muster only 57 yards total on the ground against the Longhorns’ defense and 85 through the air of 10-19 passing with one interception. Brown and Wilson were happy with the win.

“We had to win this one to have a shot of making the playoffs and stay at home,” said Brown. “We knew they would come in ready to play.”

“Our goal was shut down their quarterback because we knew he was pretty good,” added Wilson. “We tried to cover their receivers and stay close to them because we knew that Vaughn threw the ball well.”

It gets much tougher for the Longhorns this week. They’ll play Hampton on Harold Arnold Field.

“We’ll have to come ready to play,” said Kerley. “They’re a good football team, but we can win if we don’t turn the ball over and make mistakes. We’ll have to play our best game. I think our kids will come out ready to play.”

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

JC—Brown 3 run (Brown run)

2nd Quarter

JC—Brown 7 run (Brown run)

3rd Quarter

JC—Brown 77 run (kick failed)

JC—Brown 3 run (kick failed)

4th Quarter

JC—Walker 25 pass from Simcox (kick blocked)

WG—Vaughn 2 run (pass failed)

WG—Gladson 23 pass from Vaughn (Shelton kick)