Longhorns splits non-league games

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The baseball Longhorns tallied nine runs in the first inning that led to a 17-1 victory over FCA last week. Matt Mowery went 2-3 with two triples, while Stacy Greer had an RBI triple and two hits. Asa Lewis went 1-1 with a home run. Peyton Pavusek had a good game going 2-for-4 and scoring three times. Seth Conder was a perfect 2-for-2, Dakota Holt 1-for-1 also factored in the win. Jackson Earnhardt pitched a complete game striking out nine batters to get the win. The Longhorns defense backed Earnhart by playing error-free baseball.



Hampton 8

Johnson County 7

That wasn’t the case on Friday as non-conference rival Hampton came to town and left with an 8-7 win. The Bulldogs drew first blood by taking a 3-0 lead only to see Johnson County rally and take a four-run lead at 7-3. Hampton showed heart and toughness, erasing the Longhorn advantage with a sixth-inning five-run, then held on to claim the victory.

Chance Point drove in Brody Hicks with the go-ahead run. Leading Hampton’s way was Morgan Lyons, Parker Henry, Connor Jones, and Hicks. Caleb Royston, who has battled back hard from a car accident last year, had two RBI’s in the win. Eight batters in the Bulldogs lineup had at least one hit. Josh “The Babe” Owens pitched five innings of good baseball to earn the win. Jackson Earnhardt continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-4 and stole two bases. It was Hampton’s third win in a row under the guidance of Johnson County resident Nick Perkins.