Longhorns split win with West Greene

JC’s Zach Parsons pitched five innings and struck out nine batters in game two

of the Longhorns double header against West Greene Monday evening.

Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Longhorns played a doubleheader Monday night against West Greene High School for the official season opener.

The Greene County team traveled to Johnson County where many had hoped both games would go in the “W” column for Johnson County, but as Coach Eric Crabtree mentioned, “these players are just happy to be here playing ball, whoever wins today doesn’t matter just important to play.” Crabtree expressed the journey Johnson County is beginning without head coach Pete Pavusek who passed away in February.

The first game was a true nail-biter for the Longhorns. No one had scored until the fifth inning until West Greene went on a six-run streak, but the Longhorns fought back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. It wasn’t enough for the Longhorns as they succumbed to victory with a 7-6 loss after both teams got another homerun in the sixth inning. Asa Lewis contributed one run along with Dakota Holt, Ethan Icenhour, Peyton Pavusek, and two runs by Grayson Holt.

Lewis began pitching for the Longhorns, where he struck out the Buffs six times, but West Greene was also able to get six runs and ten hits from the left-handed pitcher. Seth Conder then went to the mound to relieve Lewis, who went to first base. Conder struck out three, with the Buffs also getting an additional homerun in the sixth.

The second game of the night showed a team ready to win. The Longhorns did not take too kindly losing against the Buffs. Their motivation could have been the retiring of Pavusek’s jersey between games, so in some way, the head coach may have led his team to another victory by inspiring them to push harder for a win.

Zach Parsons led his team by pitching five innings where he struck out nine batters, and with West Greene getting three runs off the senior right-handed pitcher. After the fifth inning, Dakota Holt stepped on the mound and finished the night for the Longhorns by striking out three of West Greene’s hitters.

The Longhorns powered up at the plate to easily pass the Buffs. Johnson County got on the board early

with three home runs in the first. The Longhorns

kept swinging in the second with two more runs and finished off with three homeruns in the fifth, taking the win as West Greene couldn’t make the connection at the plate. They went home with one homerun in the second and two in the fifth inning. Lewis and Ethan Icenhour helped the Longhorns with multiple hits at the plate. Icenhour led, going 3 for 4 at the plate.

Coach Crabtree was

happy with his team’s

performance. Crabtree concluded his thoughts by saying that tonight’s games were more about new beginnings and honoring Coach P and less about baseball. He also added, “for the boys just to show up tonight and

play so hard, that’s all a coach wants.”

