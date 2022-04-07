Longhorns split win with Warriors

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Longhorns traveled down the mountain Monday for a doubleheader against the Happy Valley Warriors in Elizabethton. The overcast skies motivated the players as they took an early lead against the Carter County team. Graham Reece certainly made the most of his time at the plate by hitting four out of five and leading the way for the Longhorns to overthrow Happy Valley in the first game.

Happy Valley’s pitcher helped Johnson County on the scoreboard in the second inning by walking the first four players at-bat. Dakota Holt walked to first base, followed by Peyton Pavusek, who was hit by the ball.

Grayson Holt and Seth Condor got to walk, which brought home, D. Holt.

Zack Parsons’ sacrifice fly brought G. Holt for a third run after Pavusek advanced home by a wild pitch.

Reece’s grounder to second base brought in Condor. Trey Snyder, Reece, and Asa Lewis all scored, putting Johnson County in a good position at the top of the second.

Happy Valley got close to Johnson County in the bottom of the third with five runs, but the Longhorns kept adding to the lead by getting additional runs throughout the game, with two runs in the second, three in the fifth, and eight in the sixth.

Crabtree’s team was on a scoring frenzy in the sixth. Pavusek started things off with a double and was brought home by Condor’s ground ball. Condor makes it home on a pitcher’s error while Parsons gets home by Reece’s single. Lewis and Reece were on the bases when Ethan Icenhour hit a double which brought home Reece. Holt stepped up to the plate and cleaned house with a homer, bringing Lewis and Icenhour with him.

Happy Valley only added three more runs, but the first game was about the Longhorns.

In the second game, Happy Valley unpacked quickly and made it clear they were not ready to leave just yet.

It was a tough first inning with Parsons on the mound. Johnson County couldn’t get any runs until the top of the fourth, with Reece, Icenhour, D. Holt, and G. Holt each getting RBIs. Lewis and D Holt also took their turn at the mound. Thus, Happy Valley took the second game 6-5.

“We showed out a little tonight at-bat,” Crabtree said. “We got some good hits. I was proud of how they played.”

