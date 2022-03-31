Longhorns split conference wins with Rebels

JC’s Graham Reece, top, tries to come home, and Asa Lewis, left, plays first base in the Longhorns doubleheader against South Greene last week. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Advertisements

LAST WEEK, the JCHS baseball team was busy with two games against South Greene at home, followed by an away game at Sullivan East High School.

The South Greene matchup was for the coveted conference win.

The Longhorns started out strong and played well as a team. The boys were able to grab the lead early, with Asa Lewis getting the first run by Rebel error.

Dakota Holt advanced home due to a single by Zack Parsons, while Seth Conder also headed home at the bottom of the first inning.

Johnson County gained another run in the second, but South Greene had four runs on the board until the bottom of the third.

Parsons, Graham Reece, Grayson Holt, Ethan Howard all brought home runners from single hits. South Greene got two more runs in the fifth and seventh, but the Longhorns added four at the bottom of the fifth and won 16-8. Seth Conder pitched five innings before Holt stepped in to finish the game.

South Greene was eager

to start the second game of the night. They got the

lead early and hung on to it. Johnson County outhit the Rebels 13-12, but the score went to South Greene. Greene County got five runs in the first inning, leaving Johnson County coughing in the dust. The Longhorns were able to catch up in the second, but South Greene cleaned house in the third with seven runs; that’s all the Rebels needed. The final score was 12-7. The two teams split the conference games.

Advertisements