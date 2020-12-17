Longhorns shoot past the Warriors

Johnson County 63, Happy Valley 49

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Basketball was played with fans in the stands on Friday night for the last time this year inside of Bayless Gymnasium. The boys got back on the winning track by defeating Happy Valley 63-49 while the girls lost 42-26 with head coach Leon Tolley at home.

The Longhorns rode the red hot shooting in the first half by Clayton Cross to earn a big conference win over Happy Valley after a tough one-point loss at Sullivan North on Thursday. Cross and Zack Parsons staked the Horns to an early 12-2 lead by scoring six points apiece in the early going. A late bucket by Clay Stanley allowed Johnson County to hold an 18-11 cushion after one. Cross continued to light it up in the second quarter by converting a pair of long treys that led to the Horns going up by double digits.

Happy Valley used a long three-ball by James Murray to close the half that got it down to 32-17 at intermission.

Johnson County came out to start the third quarter with a nice hustle play from Trevor Gentry that gave them the momentum, and they survived a pair of long treys by Timmy Mounts to maintain their safe lead. Jackson Earnhardt began to find the range by scoring 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Parsons was dynamite on the inside with his 10 points and ten rebounds.

Cross finished the night with a game high 22 points, but the hustle of Gentry proved to be worthy of mentioning. He ended the night with seven points and nine rebounds but chased down five loose balls. He did all that after scoring 17 points in their win over Cloudland on Monday.Ethan Bower came off the bench to dish out six assists.

“Clayton and Trevor made a huge difference,” said head coach Austin Atwood.” We fed off of them, and then Jackson started to hit some big shots. I felt like Parsons played a really good game. For the first time this year, we had a complete focus from him, and he stepped up and played his best game.”