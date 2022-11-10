It was a rough Friday night for the Longhorns on Goddard Field at Alcoa as they played against the Tornadoes for first-round state playoff action.
Last week Johnson County fought back against Unicoi in the second half of the game but could not pull off the win they needed to avoid taking on the top-ranked team again in the first game of the playoffs.
As fans drove to see the Longhorns, many wishful hopes of a surprise win quickly vanished in the first few minutes of the game. Alcoa was relentless in gaining the much-needed first win in the postseason, which led to a 42-0 victory against Johnson County.
The loss could have been just a pure case of intimidation. Alcoa is nationally known for its football program and has the most state championship wins in Tennessee history. New coach Brian Nix has been there for 15 of those wins and has just continued to build on a strong program that the legendary Gary Rankin created.
The Longhorn defense could not stop the powerful Tornadoes, who had a substantial lead in the first half of the game with a 35-0 lead. Offensively it was the same scenario, everything the Longhorns tried, Alcoa was right there, ready to stop them. Isaiah Krupsky was all over the place trying to make something happen for Johnson County and tried defensively to stop or at least slow down the Tornadoes, but it was challenging. Johnson County got within one yard of the end zone before the half, but the Tornadoes’ defense again stopped the Longhorns before the touchdown. Freshman Juan Mejia continues to shine on that field. He will be a leading force for the team next year, but Friday night, he worked hard to get the ball moving, but Alcoa’s defense was too much for Johnson County. Senior Nik Bigwood has been an outstanding kicker for the team all year and shined Friday night.
Quarterback Connor Simcox struggled throughout the night to get the ball down the field, but even though it was a frustrating night for the 6-4 junior, he has accomplished a lot this year and will be one of the top quarterbacks in NETN next year.
Coach Don Kerley hated how the season ended but was proud of his guys, “these young men played hard all year. They are a great group, and I have enjoyed coaching them.”