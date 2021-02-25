Longhorns romp Warriors

The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead in the first round of the District 1-AA tournament. Working as a team they ousted Happy Valley 72-37. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Johnson County 72, Happy Valley 37

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Johnson County saved its best performance of the season for the first round of the District 1-AA Tournament inside Ray Shoun Gymnasium on Wednesday night. They jumped out to a 23-9 first-quarter lead and were never challenged in their 72-37 win over Happy Valley.

Jackson Earnhardt scored 25 points, including 10 in the first period, to lead the charge. His dipsy-doodle layup sent Happy Valley’s Alex Lunceford to the bench with his third foul early, which played a key role. Happy Valley played even in the second quarter, but the Warriors held firm to a 35-23 halftime advantage.

Johnson County regained form in the third quarter and picked up where they left off in the first. They scored 25 points in the quarter and had the fat lady singing with a 60-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The win allowed Johnson County to play at Sullivan South with a Regional Tournament trip on the line for the winners.

In addition to Earnhardt’s heroics, Clayton Cross had 13 points and Ethan Bower 11 to lead the Horns. Lunceford led the Warriors with nine despite spending most of the game on the bench in foul trouble. Blake Young finished with eight and Timmy Mounts seven. Earnhardt’s heroics came with a couple of college coaches in the stands to watch him play.

“He’s a good kid and hard worker,” said Head Coach Austin Atwood about Earnhardt. “I’m glad he came here and hope he gets to play at the next level.”