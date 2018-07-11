Longhorns ready to resume football workout

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

The two-week dead period is officially over for high school athletics and many football teams took advantage of it on Monday.

Johnson County took part in a passing league day at Elizabethton with the host school and Tri-Cities Christian.

The Longhorns will play on Friday and Saturday at Hampton High School in their

annual passing league weekend.

They’ll also scrimmage Sullivan North at home on August 3 at 6:00 pm and at Daniel Boone on August 9.

Head coach Don Kerley was happy to see the dead period end.

“It’s a tough two weeks because you don’t get to see any of the players or come around the facilities,” said Kerley. “We have three days of passing league play this week and then we’ll get back out in short and into the weight room. We have a couple of early scrimmage games set because we open up at Sullivan East on August 16. That doesn’t give you very much time to prepare.”

Media day for Johnson County High School athletics will be held on Saturday, July 24.