Longhorns rally past Ashe County

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

JEFFERSON, N.C—The Lady Longhorns opened up their season on a successful note by winning a gut-wrenching game against Ashe County on Tuesday in their season opener 9-7.

The Longhorns jumped on top 5-1 after six innings of play only to watch Ashe County rally to aid the game by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Horns got a pair of key RBI base hits by Natalie Winters and Tiffany Price in the last two frames to earn the win.

Freshman Hannah Fritts started on the mound for the Horns and pitched three strong innings allowing only a single run and one hit before giving way to another freshman Autumn Lewis. Senior Hannah Brooks came on and pitched the last four innings to earn the win. She recorded seven strikeouts, including the final batter to end the game on a rainy Tuesday.

Winters, Price, Maddie Edington had two hits and two RBI’s apiece to lead the Longhorns. Faith Walsh also had a big day going 3-for-5 with a good defensive play at second base.

Head coach Greg Reece was ecstatic after the win.

“The girls showed a lot of heart, and they never quit,” said Reece. “We had some girls step up like Tiffany Price that had huge hits in the game that we’re tickled with. I thought our freshman pitchers threw well, and Hannah came in and did what we expected her to do as a senior. This was a good win for us going into Thursday’s game against Sullivan East.

Brooks was credited with the win on the mound.

Becka Wonsick had three hits that included a two-run homer for Ashe County.