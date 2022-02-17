Longhorns place second in conference

Peyton shooting for two against West Greene at home Friday night. The Longhorns took the win and placed second in the conference. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

After a rough game against Chuckey Doak Tuesday night, the Longhorns were looking for redemption as they took on the West Greens Buffs Friday night at home. It was a tough week for the Longhorns in more ways than one, but the loss against Chuckey Doak was heartbreaking since Johnson County would not place first in the conference.

Before Tuesday night’s game, Coach Austin Atwood just simply told his guys to focus on what is at hand for right now. Zack Parsons had a great game throughout the night. He seemed to be a man on a mission and accomplished quite a bit for his team. He and Simcox are great partners underneath the basket. The Longhorns played well against the Black Knights until the third quarter. The Longhorns had too many errors and missed opportunities at the basket and allowed Chuckey Doak to not only catch up but led the Longhorns into overtime. Foul trouble seems to be following this team especially offensive fouls. Atwood’s response to the offensive fouls, “quit running over people.” At the end of overtime, Johnson County was three points behind when Chuckey Doak threw the ball away. With seven seconds on the clock, the Longhorns tried to make the last three-point shot, but the Black Knights’ defense stopped the Longhorns stopped the Longhorns chances of coming in first in the Three Rivers Conference. The Longhorns lost 71-74.

Friday night, the crowd was loud and proud for the Longhorns. After the noticeable absence of Peyton Pavusek due the loss of his dad and beloved JCHS teacher and baseball coach, the hometown crowd was up and cheering when Pavusek ran onto the court to play some basketball. He was a shining light of the night as he gave everything he had to the game.

Preston Greer was also a determined young man as he fought to not endure the same fate as Tuesday. He led his team to the win against West Greene with not only some impressive ball handling skills but contributing 32 points with 15 of those made from around the arc. Greer was not alone with the three-point shots. When West Greene’s defense made it tough for the post shots, the Longhorns made it outside shooting game thanks to Graham Reece and Dalton Robinson along with Greer. Reece had six and Robinson with seven for the night. Zack Parsons got in foul trouble during the first half and had to take some time out, but once he returned, he made it count by pushing the ball in and getting fouled. He was 8-2 at the foul line with ten points for the night. Connor Simcox was the rebounding king for the night, but also added ten points to the scoreboard. He would not allow West Greene to push him around and stayed strong against the big guys under the basket. The final score was 71-62.

Atwood was happy about the win, “it’s been an emotional week for the team. I was proud of their effort.” The Longhorns will begin conference action Thursday night at Daniel Boone at 7:30 p.m. against South Greene.