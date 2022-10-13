Longhorns on a winning streak

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The Longhorns gave fans a game to remember last Friday night at Paul McEwen Stadium. It was a big night for the entire team, but Connor Simcox had another amazing night, along with a very effective offensive line. The game started in favor of Happy Valley when a bad snap by Johnson County gave the Warriors a 41-yard touchdown.

The Longhorns fired back quickly with a 73-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Connor Simcox to freshman Juan Mejia. Grinnan Walker kicked for the extra point to tie up the game at the bottom of the first quarter. With 2:48 on the clock, Nathan King intercepted the ball from Happy Valley at the Warriors’ 34-yard line. Simcox then completed a nice pass to Isaiah Krupsky for the Longhorns’ second TD of the night (14-7).

Happy Valley’s quarterback Reagan Ensor ran for a 23-yard touchdown, but the field goal was blocked, so the Longhorns maintained a one-point lead.

Happy Valley pushed through for another touchdown thanks to its Jr 230 lbs 6’0 tight end Joseph

Sowards. With five Longhorns on him, Sowards pushed his way 23 yards

into the end zone. The kick, however, was incomplete, and the Longhorns maintained a one-point (20-19) lead.

Simcox had 13 passes for 10 completions with 167 yards for the longhorns before halftime.

But the big moment for the Longhorns came with only seven seconds left

on the clock when Nathan King intercepted a pass and returned the ball for an

87-yard touchdown. The crowds went wild as

Simcox completed the

drive by connecting to Kyle Sluder for the two-point conversion.

“Nate’s interception gave us the momentum we needed going into the third quarter,” Coach Don Kerley said.

Longhorns’ offense quickly had fans again rejoicing when a 15-yard TD pass by Simcox to Mejia extended the

lead 42-39.

To top things off, Krupsky stopped the Warriors with a 44-yard interception return with 19 seconds on the clock, securing a big win for Johnson County.

Simcox led the Longhorns with 291 yards and five touchdown passes. Kerley looked pretty happy on the sidelines and later said he

was proud of his team. “Connor had a great night,” he said. “Offense did what needed

to be done. We just have to keep going forward,” said Kerley

The Longhorns are back at home Friday night as they take on South Greene.