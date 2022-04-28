Longhorns need strong finish in districts

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS boys’ baseball team had a busy week with games at home and away.

The longhorns easily defeated South Greene at home with a 10-0 win. Asa Lewis was focused and destroyed South Greene on the mound. The talented pitcher did not allow any runs and only two hits and striking out six players. Johnson County’s near-perfect fielding shut down any hopes

of South Greene getting any runs.

The hitting for the Longhorns was unstoppable, it may

have been a little slow

getting those runs on the board, but the Longhorns lit up in

the fourth inning with seven runs, followed by two more in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Graham Reece was 3 out 4 at-bat with two RBIs, three hits, and one run. Johnson County had 13 hits for the night, with multiple hits by the Holt brothers (Dakota and Grayson) and Trey Snyder. The Longhorns wanted that conference win, and it showed in their performance in front of the home crowd.

On Thursday, a third trip

to Chuckey Doak was another loss against the number one seed.

The Longhorns ended the week with a great game at home against Norwood. Norwood’s pitcher Skylar Thompson and his teammates gave the Longhorns a little scare with easy outs in the first three innings. Johnson County, however, dug those cleats in and started enjoying some good hitting against the senior Saltville pitcher.

Peyton Pavusek scored by

D. Holt’s line drive to right

field in the bottom of the

fourth. Zack Parsons’ line drive brought home D Holt and Condor.

The Longhorns added more runs with hits by G. Holt, Snyder, and a line drive by Lewis brought home Connor Stout and Reece at the bottom of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs gave up the fight against the Longhorns with three straight outs at the top of the seventh.

Norwood managed to get two runs from an error in the second, but Conder later struck out one with zero walks and no runs from his opponents.

The Longhorns’ fielding left the Bulldogs feeling helpless with a couple of notable plays. Condor stopped the runner from stealing home at the top of the fourth inning, and later shortstop Pavusek swept up a grounder tagging second and throwing to first baseman Lewis for a double play.

According to Coach

Eric Crabtree, Johnson

County is currently second in the district, but this week’s games will be the deciding factor for conference standing.

“We played well all week, and it felt good to get

some hard-fought wins, but this week we have to

play well down the stretch to secure second place,”

he said.

The district tournament starts May 6, and Crabtree pointed to a few factors for winning when he said, “The key to winning is good pitching, timely hitting, and solid defense.”