Longhorns move up to No. 8 in poll

Johnson County was able to climb up one spot in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll. The Longhorns have a firm hold on the No. 8 spot after knocking off Sullivan Central 34-27.

York Institute (4-0) enters the poll at No. 10 for the first time this season.

Elizabethton is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. Cloudland moved up to No. 7 in the Class A poll. David Crockett and Daniel Boone are ranked ninth and tenth in the Class 5A polls.

NOTE: Alcoa defeated Maryville ranked No. 1 in 6A by a score of 34-28.

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in Class 3A.

Record Pts

1. Alcoa (16) 4-0 160

2. Covington 4-0 144

3. Red Bank 3-0 120

4. Fairview 3-1 99

5. Upperman 4-0 97

6. East Nashville 4-0 80

7. Pearl-Cohn 2-2 65

8. Johnson County 3-1 56

9. Austin-East 2-2 24

10. York Institute 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: Unicoi County 6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 4. Milan 4. Brainerd 2. Raleigh Egypt 1. Wooddale 1. Sequatchie County 1.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.